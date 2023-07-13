Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s comments on Trent’s ‘sacrifice’ for ‘success’

Liverpool supporters have been a little rocked by news of shock potential departures in the past days but in Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold, we seem to have two consistent and reliable men.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com about the pre-season so far, the boss spoke about our Scouser: “Some changes, Trent cut his hair – [back to] the most successful haircut in his career, so he sacrificed the cool look for success, I like that!”.

It’s great to see that our No.66’s change in hairstyle can be viewed as a sacrifice for the team, such is the power of the German’s ability to swing things into his favour.

The move from buzz cut to dreadlocks may have seen a reduction in trophy success and, although it’s clear that the manager isn’t blaming it on the hair, let’s hope this revert back to a successful former do can work in our favour.

With news that Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are all being linked with a move away from Anfield, and having lost influential figures like Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo – there’s a bit too much change going on.

Even though there will be plans in place and plenty of talent in our dressing room, there will be a clamour amongst the players remaining that they keep the ship steady and continue the culture that has provided so much success.

With light-hearted comments like the ones above from the 56-year-old, these can all help ease tension and improve the mood in the AXA Training Centre.

It’s set to be a big few weeks of negotiations for players arriving and leaving but those already at the club have an equally big role in ensuring we’re ready to face Chelsea in August.

