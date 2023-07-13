(Video) Liverpool fans will think same thing after watching Mount’s Man United debut highlights

Liverpool fans had started to get excited about the prospect of Mason Mount becoming our player but now that he’s played his first game for Manchester United, it looks like we may have dodged a bullet.

From misplaced passes, to late tackles and wayward shots has led to some rival supporters posting clips online and mocking his maiden appearance.

We all saw last summer that people can be very quick to judge new signings and this was only a pre-season game.

However, if we were offered a choice of the former Chelsea man having a brilliant debut or one like he had here against Leeds United – the answer is obvious.

You can watch Mount’s highlights courtesy of MUTV via M4HComps on YouTube:

