Liverpool name price for Jordan Henderson as free transfer pathway rejected – Romano

Liverpool have asked for £10m for the signing of Jordan Henderson, should Al-Ettifaq remain keen on the prospect of landing the Anfield skipper.

The Saudi Pro League outfit were understood to be keen on snapping the Englishman up on a free transfer – despite his contract not expiring until 2025 – but the Merseysiders have made it clear that this is a scenario they will not be prepared to sanction, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

This update comes amid news of another Saudi side’s, Al-Ittihad, interest in snapping up Brazilian Fabinho this summer, with a £40m bid reportedly being prepared.

It had seemed inconceivable that two senior midfielders could be let go in the same window, particularly given that we have no senior alternative available to our No.3 in the 6.

Yet, the club seems open to the prospect of the skipper departing at the very least given that a price-tag they’re willing to sell the 33-year-old for has been communicated.

We’d imagine that exits would stop there, though it’s difficult to confidently predict as much if we’re ruthless enough to part ways with an arguably integral member of the squad in Henderson.

