Who could be Liverpool’s next captain if Jordan Henderson accepts Saudi offer?

Jordan Henderson’s potential departure to the Saudi Pro League would have serious ramifications for the Liverpool squad beyond the immediate loss of leadership and experience in the dressing room.

With James Milner having already made the switch to Brighton, a second major exit could leave the Reds with some difficult decisions to make.

Virgil van Dijk seems the likeliest option to fill the void as the third-choice captain (Liverpool Echo), though there are other candidates Jurgen Klopp and Co. could consider from the club’s previously six-man strong leadership group.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson remain available within that particular pool of talent. Of that selection, our No.66 (a local boy and Academy graduate) would surely be a tempting option to hand the armband over to.

It remains to be seen whether the club will look to replace either Milner or Henderson within that group and throw in a curveball or two, with Egyptian international Mo Salah certainly a worthy option.

If we’re sticking rigidly to the current pecking order in place, however, it looks like the armband will pass over to Van Dijk, with our first-choice right-back sure to be drafted in as the Dutchman’s vice-skipper.

