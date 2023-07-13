Liverpool player now spotted in Germany amid Anfield transfer upheaval – Florian Plettenberg

Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg could reportedly arrange a switch to a Bundesliga club in the near future.

This update comes courtesy of Sky German’s Florian Plettenberg on Twitter amid serious upheaval behind the scenes with bids potentially incoming for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

❗️X News Sepp van den Berg: Spotted in Frankfurt in the last minutes. The player arrived today from Liverpool. 🛬 ➡️ He has the permission to negotiate ➡️ @1FSVMainz05, pole position now! But two more clubs from Germany are interested. Mainz boss Heidel wants to finalize… pic.twitter.com/gdj1pEm6lA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 13, 2023

Judging by the tweet in question, it would appear that a loan spell would be the focus of talks with the defender who impressed in parts at Schalke around a six-month injury layoff period.

At 21 years of age, it’s arguably still premature to state confidently that the young Dutchman doesn’t have a future in the Liverpool backline, though it’s admittedly difficult to see where he fits in around the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Standing at 6’4″ and having already featured relatively prominently as a right-sided centre-back on loan, it’s a potentially exciting option we could look to exploit if the player can have a productive spell on loan in the German top-flight.

It’s a discussion ultimately underpinned by ifs, buts and maybes, of course, and it’s doubtful we’ll be in a position to gamble next summer amid whispers around the need to replenish the back four in 2024.

