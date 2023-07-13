(Images) Midfielder finally returns to Liverpool training three months after injury lay-off

In a time of possible midfield departures, it’s nice to have some positive news in that certain area of the pitch and one man appears to have made his long-awaited return from injury.

After images circled of Thiago Alcantara reporting for the first day of pre-season training in his own clothes, it seemed clear that he wasn’t yet ready to rejoin the squad.

READ MORE: (Video) Gerrard struggles with language barrier during comical Saudi coaching clip

However, the latest pictures show our No.6 back in his training gear and it’s safe to say that his mates were very happy to have him back – three months since his last game for the club.

Despite the transfer rumours around the 32-year-old’s possible departure, if these images are anything to go by – he looks very happy to be a Red.

You can view the images of Thiago via liverpoolfc.com:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!