PL outfit showing strong interest in ‘absolutely exceptional’ Liverpool star – report

Wolves are showing interest in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, that’s according to Daily Mail.

The Ireland international featured just four times for the Reds last term and will once again find it difficult to dislodge Alisson Becker as Jurgen Klopp’s first choice stopper next season.

At 24 years of age the Cork-born star has a decision to make this summer with him reportedly becoming frustrated with his lack of game time on Merseyside.

Kelleher will no doubt understand that he’s competing with one of the world’s best ‘keepers in the form our No. 1 but with Wolves now weighing up a move for the Irishman he may be tempted to call it a day at L4.

Speaking back in May Klopp insisted that only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would make him even consider selling the shot stopper with a report by the Irish Independent claiming that Spurs, Brighton and Brentford are also keeping tabs on the player this summer.

Our No. 62 has performed superbly whenever called upon in recent seasons – including our League Cup defeat of Derby County last term with our German tactician labelling the Irishman as ‘absolutely exceptional’ following the game.

The report adds that the Academy graduate is valued at £20m so it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

