(Image) Rebeca Tavares’ social media activity will worry some Liverpool fans amid interest in Fabinho from Saudi outfit

Jordan Henderson has reportedly agreed to join Saudi outfit Al Ettifaq this summer after receiving a contract worth £700,00 per week and it’s also being reported that his Liverpool teammate Fabinho is also attracting interest from the Middle East.

Al Ittihad are preparing an offer in the region of £40m for the former Monaco man and it appears that the Brazilian’s wife is interested in a move to the Gulf nation having already followed a Saudi travel page on Instagram.

This of course does not mean that our No. 3 is leaving Anfield this summer but it’s certainly interesting to see that his family is potentially already checking out the country to see what it has to offer.

Despite the 29-year-old struggling for form last term he has become recognised as one of the best holding midfielders in the world since his move to Merseyside in 2018.

Jurgen Klopp has already signed two new midfielders this summer in the form of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister but it would raise a few eyebrows if Fabinho was to leave the club.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming days and weeks but we believe the Brazil international still has a lot more to give in a red shirt.

Check out an image of @rebecatavares’ following list on Instagram below via @AnythingLFC_ on Twitter: