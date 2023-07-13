Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool midfielder will now speak to Klopp about Anfield exit

Jordan Henderson could be tempted away by the riches of the Saudi state, according to two reports from reliable journalists.

Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano tweeted that an even bigger contract package has been proposed to the Englishman with there now ‘a real chance he leaves’.

Al-Ettifaq have made a massive proposal to Jordan Henderson, far bigger than the original package. It had been firmly indicated he would stay at Liverpool, but now a real chance he leaves. It’s a life-changing offer. If Henderson accepts, things will move quickly with #LFC. pic.twitter.com/j2WFg6Q3nW — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 13, 2023

Al Ettifaq are pushing to sign Jordan Henderson. Steven Gerrard wants Henderson and contract proposal is now huge, still waiting for final communication from player side. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇸🇦 Deal described as "in progress" by sources close to the negotiation. Hendo will speak to Klopp today. pic.twitter.com/tgxvY6nguW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

Should the skipper accept the offer on the table, he would become the fourth midfielder to depart Anfield this summer (not including Arthur Melo’s exit following the expiry of his loan stay).

READ MORE: What Jordan Henderson said in 2021 could have huge say in Saudi transfer

READ MORE: European giant considering transfer reunion with £200k-p/w Liverpool midfielder – Sport

Where this leaves Liverpool is quite interesting amid the ongoing links with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Given prior reports had suggested a senior midfielder would have to leave to open up a space for a new signing, one would now expect that such a move would fast-track discussions with the young Belgian, if he is indeed the club’s top target.

Ultimately, nothing is agreed and set in stone just yet, of course, and there’s every chance still that our captain could opt to remain in Merseyside and persist with the club he’s won a wealth of silverware with in recent years.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!