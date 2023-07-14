How finances underpinning Al-Ettifaq’s Henderson move leave Saudi outfit in limbo

Oliver Kay has dived into the funding behind clubs in the Saudi top-flight, noting that Al-Ettifaq (the outfit interested in signing Jordan Henderson) aren’t one of the major players.

The Athetic reporter told The Anfield Wrap (as shared on Twitter) that a move for the Liverpool skipper would represent a bold foray in light of their prior acquisitions from abroad.

Not being owned by Newcastle-funded PIF – which also has a vice grip on four other Saudi Pro League clubs in Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ittihad – however, means that Steven Gerrard’s side doesn’t have the same level of financial flexibility.

This is understandably presenting complications in talks with Liverpool who are rightly standing their ground in talks over our skipper’s future.

That could change quickly if Al-Ettifaq’s backers – which could, Kay suggested, be state-owned Saudi company Aramco – opt to pump further funds into the club to force the issue.

For the time being, of course, Liverpool seem to hold all of the cards. Given that Henderson still has a two-year contract to his name – who can blame us?

