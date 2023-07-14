Al-Ettifaq’s Henderson budget revealed ahead of crunch negotiations – report

Al-Ettifaq seem ready to make a bid for the services of Jordan Henderson and it now also appears that their summer budget has been revealed, allowing us to know how much money is available.

As reported by @EttifaqKSA on Twitter: ‘Urgent — Middle East 🚨 | Allocating a budget for 14 clubs in the league: #الاتفاق — 65 million riyals!!!’.

Converting 65 million Saudi Riyal into GBP, would roughly equate to £13.22 million which is certainly not a figure many would accept for the services of our captain.

Our No.14 may well be considering a move away from Anfield and it’s easy to understand why the reported astronomical figures could lead him to do so but we need to benefit too.

Losing our club captain, who has two years left on his current contract, less than a month before the start of the season and in the same summer we said goodbye to James Milner – could be catastrophic.

Therefore, we need to set a fee that we would feel comfortable would alleviate some of the issues that will arise from selling our skipper.

If the maximum offer on the table is less than £15 million, then we should be prepared to deliver a stern ‘no’ and carry on with our pre-season preparation.

The last thing we need is a long drawn-out saga and so we should be prepared to ensure all parties know where we stand and not budge from our standpoint.

عاجل — الشرق الأوسط 🚨| تخصيص ميزانية لـ14 نادي في الدوري : #الاتفاق — 65 مليون ريال !!! pic.twitter.com/qCvgqyNYCp — منبر الاتفاق (@EttifaqKSA) July 14, 2023

