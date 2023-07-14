‘Doubt’ over Ettifaq’s ability to afford Henderson means Saudi move could be off – report

Liverpool supporters were ready to rubbish any suggestion that Jordan Henderson could leave the club this summer but as the links became stronger, it had seemed that we were destined to lose our captain.

Taking to his Twitter account, Dominic King offered an alternative view though as he wrote: ‘Jordan Henderson latest: For all that Al-Ettifaq may be able to pay big wages, there’s doubt about whether they can pay a significant transfer fee (which Liverpool want).

‘Al-Ettifaq don’t have the back of PIF, so their budget isn’t unlimited. Situation isn’t cut and dried’.

READ MORE: (Video) Henderson and Fabinho could be joined by others in Saudi Arabia – report

The whispers of £700,000-per-week then may still be true but if we have named our price to be able to sell the midfielder, then we are just as important in this negotiation.

Our skipper has shown over the years that his commitment to the Reds has been unrivaled and so, if this move does fall apart because of the club’s desire for a larger transfer fee, we should still expect his full commitment.

In truth, the Sunderland-born midfielder is in a win-win position – either he gets the payday of his life, or is given the chance to remain captain of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The footballing world has been rocked by the figures being offered to the England international and we should also be benefiting from a team that are so willing to publicly flex their financial might.

If we don’t get the money we think that is enough for us to part ways with a hugely influential player, then we should say no and continue with preparations for our opening game of the season which is now less than a month away.

You can view the Henderson update via @DominicKing_DM on Twitter:

Jordan Henderson latest: For all that Al-Ettifaq may be able to pay big wages, there's doubt about whether they can pay a significant transfer fee (which Liverpool want). Al-Ettifaq don't have the back of PIF, so their budget isn't unlimited. Situation isn't cut and dried 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 14, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!