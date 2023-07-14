(Video) Fabrizio Romano shares Liverpool transfer ‘plan’, names one player who’s ‘on the list’

Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool are hoping to sign another midfielder this summer, irrespective of what happens with Jordan Henderson.

The club captain is believed to have made a verbal agreement to sign for Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, with his teammate and positional peer Fabinho also being linked with a potential move to the Middle East.

The Reds have already seen three senior midfielders depart Anfield since the end of last season (four when you count the on-loan Arthur Melo), with two subsequently coming in, but the upheaval in that position doesn’t seem to be finished just yet.

Romano stated in a video on his YouTube channel that Jurgen Klopp has told Henderson he’s free to leave because he can’t guarantee regular game-time for the 33-year-old in the upcoming campaign, while in any case his intention is to recruit another player in that role.

The Italian outlined: “Klopp said that because Liverpool, in any case [with or without Henderson], want to sign one more midfielder. I already told you days ago, after [Alexis] Mac Allister and [Dominik] Szoboszlai, the plan is to sign one more, with Romeo Lavia on the list for sure.

“For sure they want one more; this is the idea of Liverpool. This is why Klopp was very honest with Henderson, and the decision of the player is to say yes to Al-Ettifaq.”

If the Reds are to sanction the exit of their long-serving captain, it’s essential that an experienced figure is brought in to plug the substantial void the 33-year-old’s departure would leave.

Lavia is a talented young player but, at 19, wouldn’t be ready to fill the skipper’s boots just yet. Let’s hope Liverpool have a solid succession plan behind the scenes if they do allow Henderson to board the plane for Saudi Arabia.

You can see Romano’s update below (from 2:51), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: