Not just Henderson: Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq now considering move for former Liverpool favourite – 90min

Having already offered Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson a contract offer worth a whopping £700,000 per week Saudi outfit Al Ettifaq are now also weighing up a move for ex-Red Sadio Mane.

The report from 90min claims that Steven Gerrard’s side are keen on signing the Senegal star who only left the Merseysiders to join Bayern Munich last summer.

The former Anfield favourite has struggled to properly settle in Bavaria, however, and was at the centre of controversy towards the back end of last season after being involved in a bust-up with Bayern teammate Leroy Sane.

The Allianz Arena-based outfit are believed to be keen on moving our former No. 10 on and with a lack of interest from clubs in Europe it appears that Saudi is the most-likely destination for the ex-Southampton man at the moment.

Bobby Firmino has already made the switch to the Saudi Pro League this summer to join Al-Ahli and he could soon be joined in the Middle East by his old Liverpool teammate.

At just 31 Mane will feel like he still has a lot to offer at the highest level but with his career somewhat stalling at the moment he may be tempted by the finances that will be available in the Gulf nation.

If Gerrard’s side are willing to offer Henderson £700,000 per week it’ll be interesting to see what offer is on the table for the Senegal international.

