(Video) Gerrard’s ‘colossal’ role in Henderson ‘deciding’ on Saudi move

Steven Gerrard is a club legend and icon but he’s also seemingly managed to convince our current captain to join him in Saudi Arabia and his role in the potential deal has been explored.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Melissa Reddy said: “[Gerrard is] colossal to Henderson actually deciding or considering this move to Saudi Arabia”.

It’s no surprise to hear that the 43-year-old was important in these negotiations and, although money will have been a huge driving factor too, without the presence of the Scouser it’s likely this deal wouldn’t be completed.

This feels like a reunion we should all love to see but it’s perhaps happened a couple of years earlier than we wanted and in a very different location than anyone would have previously expected.

You can watch Reddy's comments on Henderson and Gerrard via @SkySportsNews on Twitter:

"Henderson has been so influenced and inspired by Gerrard" Melissa Reddy gives the latest update on reports of Jordan Henderson moving to Al Ettifaq 💰🔊 pic.twitter.com/BKEVl2JIb2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 13, 2023

