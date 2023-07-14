(Video) Henderson and Fabinho could be joined by others in Saudi Arabia – report

Liverpool supporters have been shocked to see Jordan Henderson and Fabinho linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but it seems as though they won’t be the last to make the switch.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Kaveh Solhekol said: “There are going to be a lot more going there as well, Saudi Arabia is very serious about making itself as powerful as possible in the football world”.

READ MORE: (Video) Pundit says Liverpool should ask Saudi League to ‘double’ any offer on the table

Having seen the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, Marcelo Brozovic, Karim Benzema, Bobby Firmino, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Cristiano Ronaldo make the move to the middle east, it would be no surprise to see more follow them.

If the Premier League start losing some of their biggest stars to the Saudi Pro League, we could see a real shift in the power of football and where top players want to ply their trade in the future.

You can watch Solhekol’s comments on Saudi Arabia via @footballdaily on Twitter:

There are going to be many more stars going to Saudi Arabia. 🇸🇦 [via @SkyKaveh]. pic.twitter.com/NA87z3SKbE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 13, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!