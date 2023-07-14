How Jordan Henderson’s family responded to Saudi transfer links

Jordan Henderson’s family are understood to have held ‘reservations’ over the prospect of a move to Saudi Arabia, as was reported by the Daily Mail.

This follows widespread reports of interest from Al-Ettifaq, with the Steven Gerrard-led Saudi Pro League outfit keen to sign the Liverpool skipper this summer.

“The initial indications were that Henderson would be reluctant to leave Liverpool at this stage of his career, and was worried about his England place with the 2024 European Championship coming up at the end of next season,” Dominic King wrote.

“It’s understood that his family also had reservations about a relocating to the Middle East.

“However he is thought to have had second thoughts about the move and is seriously considering Al-Ettifaq, where he will see his wages quadrupled.”

It remains to be seen whether the side can take their interest any further, however, with Liverpool proving resolute in their stance that they will not sell for free or on the cheap – not even to get a high-earner off the wage bill and potentially free up a move elsewhere.

READ MORE: Liverpool player now spotted in Germany amid Anfield transfer upheaval – Florian Plettenberg

READ MORE: Liverpool name price for Jordan Henderson as free transfer pathway rejected – Romano

For our part, we can most certainly afford to cross our arms and hold out for a better offer with the skipper still on a two-year contract.

Whilst we can respect that Henderson ideally doesn’t wish his minutes to be cut sharply this coming term (not to mention the once in a lifetime opportunity to an earn an even more grossly ginormous weekly salary), the reality remains that Liverpool have to look after their own interests here as well.

Selling both the Englishman and Fabinho in the same window could be potentially catastrophic when it comes to maintaining a balanced squad capable of smoothly bedding in new signings without compromising league position.

Put quite simply, it’s not change at a pace desired by the club – and rightly so.