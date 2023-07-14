Klopp reveals LFC players’ three-word reaction to hearing of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai signings

Jurgen Klopp has summed up in three words how the Liverpool squad reacted to the summer signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Argentina midfielder signed from Brighton last month for an initial £35m, while the Hungary playmaker was a £60m recruit from RB Leipzig at the beginning of July.

The manager has since spoken of the hugely positive reaction from within the Reds’ ranks upon learning of the duo’s respective arrivals at Anfield.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Klopp said: “It was pretty clear in the moment we signed them, the public reception was pretty good; internally it was outstanding, the boys know about football so they were immediately like, ‘Oh my God…’, so that’s really good.

“Now they are here and didn’t take long, let me say, to impress on the pitch as well, so that’s good.”

It seems that the Liverpool squad have immediately taken quite a shine to Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, which should bode well for the season ahead.

The Hungarian’s new teammates couldn’t help but be wowed by his stunning performance in the notorious lactate test in midweek, with Trent Alexander-Arnold left especially gobsmacked.

The 22-year-old is already making a big impression, and if he can repeat last term’s haul of 23 goal contributions in 46 games (Transfermarkt), he’s sure to be adored by everyone of a Reds persuasion.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister’s proven Premier League quality, status as a World Cup winner and standout displays against Liverpool over the past year will inevitably have won him massive respect inside the dressing room before he even came to the club.

Fans could get to see a first glimpse of the duo on a matchday for their new side if they feature in next Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Karlsruher SC. A positive performance in that game will further whet the appetite for what they can do once the competitive action begins in a month’s time.

