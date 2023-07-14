Liverpool ‘leading the race’ for dynamic PL star this summer as Jurgen Klopp eyes third midfield signing – Football Insider

Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer, that’s according to a fresh report from Football Insider.

The 19-year-old impressed for the Saints last term despite their relegation from the Premier League and is therefore attracting interest from a number of sides in the top-flight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already signed two new central midfielders this summer in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but the Reds are believed to be preparing a move for ex-Manchester City man Lavia.

READ MORE: PL outfit showing strong interest in ‘absolutely exceptional’ Liverpool man – report

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the dynamic star is on Liverpool’s list at the moment with Liverpool already bidding farewell to James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita this summer and the futures of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho far from clear.

Southampton are holding out for as much money as possible for the teenager due to the fact Manchester City are owed 20% off any transfer fee after a clause was inserted in his contract last year when he moved to the south coast from the Sky Blues.

It’ll be interesting to see what further business we can complete during the remainder of the transfer window as we look to once again compete on all four fronts again next term.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!