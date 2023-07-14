‘Quite fancies this’ – Liverpool fans will love reliable journo’s Levi Colwill update

Levi Colwill is now Liverpool’s ‘top’ transfer target this summer and the Anfield outfit have ‘belief’ that they can prize the Chelsea defender to Merseyside during the current window.

Jurgen Klopp has already strengthened his options in midfield this summer with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and the Germans tactician now wants to add reinforcements in defence.

Colwill impressed while on loan at Brighton last term and was an integral part of Lee Carsley’s U21 England side that won the European Championships last week without conceding a single goal.

“Our understanding is that there is a bit of confidence here, Liverpool think they can get him out,” Bailey told 90min’s Talking Transfer Podcast (via Rousing The Kop). “Levi Colwill is ensured he can get a chance at Chelsea.

“Chelsea don’t want him to leave, but if players don’t commit their future they do sell. I think Colwill quite fancies this, there’s something in this.

“Liverpool are pushing quite hard for this, there is blood in the water and they really sense that. He is their top target now and there is a belief at Anfield that they could get him.”

Brighton were interested in making Colwill’s move to the Amex Stadium a permanent one but had a £30m offer rejected by Chelsea last month (The Guardian) and are yet to submit a second offer.

Mauricio Pochettino does not want to sell the 20-year-old who still has two years remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Southampton-born defender will be eager to play regularly again this term after impressing on the south coast and will have to decide whether Chelsea is the right place for him to continue his development.

The Blues will not want to sell to a rival like ourselves but we’ve seen already with Mason Mount this summer that if they receive the right offer they will bid farewell.

We think it’ll be difficult to get a deal over the line but if Bailey’s comments are to be believed then senior figures at Liverpool are growing in confidence.

