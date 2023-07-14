Paul Joyce confirms Fabinho is ‘interested in leaving’ Liverpool amidst Saudi interest

When it comes to Liverpool transfer journalists, they don’t come much more reputable than Paul Joyce and his latest update on Fabinho may worry some of our fans.

Writing for The Times, the northern football correspondent reported: ‘another Saudi club, Al-Ittihad, are set to approach Liverpool with a £40 million offer for Fabinho, which would appear to indicate the Brazilian is interested in leaving’.

This obviously comes at the same time that it has been reported that Jordan Henderson looks to be have been tempted with a move to join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia and losing two key midfielders would be a big loss.

READ MORE: Liverpool gem Klopp declared ‘a real talent’ announces ‘meniscus tear’ in heart-breaking social media post

This summer was built up as being the one where we had a totally new midfield molded by Jurgen Klopp but seeing six midfield players leave the club in the same window would make it a huge challenge for the boss to create an immediately cohesive squad.

We would have to replace both players if they leave and that will lead to more negotiations having to take place and likely some drawn-out conversations, which is not ideal when it’s less than a month until our opening Premier League game.

When ridiculous wages are being offered to first-team players at Anfield and they start to say yes, it really is a worry as to how many other players could be tempted by the fees on offer in the middle east.

Each player in entitled to make their own career choices but let’s hope that, if we do have to lose both our No.3 and club captain, there’s no more outgoing business completed this summer.

It’s set to be an interesting few days of transfer updates and two rumours that currently look to to end with us losing both players.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!