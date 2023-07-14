(Video) Pundit says Liverpool should ask Saudi League to ‘double’ any offer on the table

With less than a month to go until the start of the season, we look set to lose both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho and that has sparked debate amongst Liverpool fans as to what we should do.

Speaking on The Anfield Wrap, John Gibbons said: “Liverpool don’t owe the Saudi League anything and Liverpool can just say ‘look, this is fucking up our preparations so whatever you think market value is, you’re gonna have to double that.'”

READ MORE: Romano: Fabinho has held talks about ‘salary and contract’ with Al Ittihad

When you see the wages players are being offered to play in the Saudi Pro League, the Reds are within their rights to ask for extortionate fees too as we should benefit as much as the players.

Letting key members of the squad leave should only be done with fees we can’t refuse, even if the players are pushing to start earning the huge fees in question.

You can view the chat about Henderson via @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter:

"Liverpool don't owe the Saudi League anything and Liverpool can just say 'look, this is fucking up our preparations so whatever you think market value is, you're gonna have to double that.'" 🗣 Henderson Special pic.twitter.com/PNqToVcTRK — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) July 13, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!