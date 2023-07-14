(Video) ‘The intention is clear…’ – Romano shares Fabinho latest amid rumours of Liverpool exit

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update regarding the prospective exit of Fabinho from Liverpool this summer.

On Thursday, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad were considering a £40m move for the Reds midfielder, whose teammate Jordan Henderson has also been linked with a potential switch to the Middle East.

The prospect of the 29-year-old exiting Anfield may have seen fuel added to the fire when it was noted that his wife Rebecca Tavares has followed a Saudi travel page on Instagram – possibly just a trivial follow, but inevitably triggering speculation in the context of this transfer rumour.

Romano took to his YouTube channel late on Thursday night to share the latest on Fabinho’s future, stating that Al-Ittihad are ready to submit a £40m offer but adding that no formal documentation has come Liverpool’s way so far.

The Italian said: “We can confirm that there is a Saudi club prepared to make an important bid to Liverpool for £40m for Fabinho. This is true, this is correct.

“At the moment I say prepared because when I was speaking on Thursday night, Liverpool are still waiting for documents, official bid, formal bid. This is verbal, this is conversation, but still no formal bid, so let’s see when and if this bid will arrive, but the intention is clear.

“Fabinho is one to watch, so let’s see in that case what Liverpool decide to do with Fabinho, who’s a very important player for Jurgen Klopp.”

From Romano’s update, it sounds as if the Reds are prepared for the possibility of the midfielder leaving if they’re ‘waiting’ for a formal approach from Al-Ittihad, but they need to think very carefully about letting him go.

Aside from Stefan Bajcetic, who’s still only 18 and coming back from a lengthy injury layoff, there’s no obvious alternative for the number 6 role at Liverpool, with reported transfer target Romeo Lavia also just a teenager.

Going into the new season without an experienced option at the base of midfield would be kamikaze from the club, irrespective of how much they may bank if the Brazilian is sold.

You can see Romano’s update on Fabinho below (from 3:45), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: