Romano: Fabinho has held talks about ‘salary and contract’ with Al Ittihad

Jordan Henderson’s possible move to Saudi Arabia has been widely discussed and it seems as though Fabinho could soon follow him to the middle east, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update on the midfielder.

Taking to his Twitter account, the transfer journalist said: ‘Nuno Espirito Santo is pushing to have Fabinho at Al Ittihad. Fabinho’s camp has been approached, talks took place about salary and contract.

‘Nothing is done yet despite reports, Liverpool have not received a formal proposal at this stage’.

There have been stories circling that an offer had been made to Liverpool but that seems to not be the case at this stage, although information about potential salary and contract length would suggest the player is on board.

With Paul Joyce also seemingly confirming this news too, it does seem that the Brazilian has decided that he’s happy for his future to be spent playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Nuno Espirito Santo would be very lucky to capture someone of the talent of our No.3 and it would leave Jurgen Klopp in a tough position to try and replace six senior midfielders in the same transfer window.

By signing both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, we’ve made a good start in the midfield rebuild but this would hand us two more major transfer headaches with less than a month before the season begins.

