Szoboszlai agents ‘batted away’ interest from rival PL side as LFC signing’s tracklist ‘says it all’

Given the recent transfer speculation around players possibly leaving Liverpool, the Dominik Szoboszlai transfer to Anfield feels like years ago already but an interesting fact about his signing has been revealed.

Chief Newcastle United writer for Chronicle Live, Lee Ryder reported: ‘The fact Szoboszlai had “You’ll Never Walk Alone” playing on his headphones on the journey to the UK to sign says it all, his heart was set on Anfield.

‘Newcastle didn’t trigger the steep £60million fee but they were also not given any encouragement that Szoboszlai wanted to sign for the black and whites. His agents batted away questions on Newcastle throughout June with their minds focused on teaming Szoboszlai up with Jurgen Klopp and co’.

The Geordies were touted as our initial key rivals for the signature of the Hungarian but it seems that this was never a real option for the player, who clearly didn’t fancy a move to the north east.

To hear that our No.8 was listening to the famous anthem on his way to the country, shows that he was excited to become a Red and now his dream has come true.

You can then imagine how great it will be when he hears a capacity stadium singing our song on his first visit as our player and it’s going to be a magical moment.

Given the transfer speculation around Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, we could get to the opening home match of the season with the 22-year-old being one of our longest serving midfielders!

When a player of his talent is so excited to join the club, we should all be excited for what the future holds for him and us.

