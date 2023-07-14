Liverpool may be ‘fine’ with seeing Bundesliga target join Premier League rivals – journalist

Liverpool may be content to see one reported transfer target link up with a Premier League rival this summer, according to a German journalist.

Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven had been on the Reds’ radar in recent weeks, but Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung subsequently claimed that interest from Anfield had cooled after Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke agreed that such a move would be premature for the player’s career progression.

That has duly seen fellow suitors Tottenham become the likeliest English destination for the 22-year-old, with Fabrizio Romano indicating that the north London club are in talks with the Dutchman.

In his latest Substack column for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk outlined that no formal offer has yet come from Spurs, although all parties involved would likely be ‘fine’ with seeing Ange Postecoglou’s side win this particular transfer race.

The German wrote: “There’s not yet an offer for Micky van de Ven from Tottenham, but Wolfsburg knows that there is interest and they know that Van de Ven is a player who could be sold this year.”

Falk later added: “I think Fulham are still in the race for him now but you see that the range is not the highest level so I think every side would be fine if there is an agreement with Van de Ven and Tottenham because also talks with Liverpool have calmed down.”

Van de Ven would’ve filled the left-footed centre-back niche in Liverpool’s senior squad, and almost certainly for a lesser price than another target in Levi Colwill, so it’s disappointing to see the Reds cool their interest in him.

However, if Klopp and Schmadtke felt that he wouldn’t quite be ready for a move to Anfield at this moment in time, having had just one season as a top-flight regular (Transfermarkt), it may be best to trust their judgement.

It’s not as if the Dutchman is simply too young for the manager, given that Ibrahima Konate was signed two years ago when he was 22 (Van de Ven’s current age) – the LFC boss might have felt that the France defender had the necessary high-level experience to go straight into his team.

It seems that not even the presence of a direct domestic rival in Tottenham has instilled enough fear for the Liverpool hierarchy to continue pursuing the Wolfsburg centre-back rather than risk seeing him go to a competitor.

Still, Klopp’s judgement on players has more often than not been correct during his reign at Anfield, so Reds fans shouldn’t be too worried if they see the 22-year-old posing with a Lilywhites shirt in the near future.

