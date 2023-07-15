Caicedo ‘expected’ to move to PL club this season; Pearce answers whether Liverpool are ‘serious option’

Now that Fabinho seems to be all but confirmed as leaving Liverpool this summer, the search for a new defensive midfielder is on and there are a host of options as to who could join the Reds.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce reported: ‘Moises Caicedo is not viewed as a serious option with the Brighton midfielder expected to join Chelsea’.

That should mean that, even though there has been interest in the Brighton man in the past, his future is not going to be spent at Anfield.

We will now have to look for other options to fill the No.6 role left by the Brazilian, with the same report suggesting that Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips could be an option for Jurgen Klopp.

Whatever avenue we do pursue though, it’s going to have to be a quick negotiation as there is now less than a month before the opening game of the campaign against Chelsea.

Our manager always stresses the importance of getting his transfer business done quickly so that we can allow the players to have a full pre-season but this option doesn’t seem currently available for the next man through the door.

The former Monaco midfielder has left us in a tricky situation and although we have received a fee that we clearly feel is acceptable for his services, everyone knows how much we have in our budget to spend and buying a player for less than £40 million could be hard.

There will be a whiteboard with a list of names written on in Kirkby but time will tell who they are and which option we can lure to Merseyside.

