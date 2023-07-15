Liverpool gem who trained with Klopp’s squad recently won’t be part of pre-season tour – report

Liverpool fly out to Germany today for a 10-day training camp, but one player who was part of their early pre-season programme won’t be on the plane with Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Calvin Ramsay had been seen at the AXA Training Centre with some of the Reds’ players in recent days as they returned from their summer holidays, despite him having previously agreed a season-long loan move to Preston North End.

The 19-year-old is working his way back to full fitness after his 2022/23 campaign was cut short in February when he underwent surgery on his knee, and as noted by Liverpool World, he’ll now link up with the Lilywhites while those at his parent club travel to mainland Europe.

It had been agreed between the two clubs that the Scottish youngster would team up with Ryan Lowe’s side from today.

Preston’s first match of the season takes place three weeks from now, so the Championship outfit will have been eager to have Ramsay team up with them in plenty of time to be settled in before they face Bristol City on 5 August.

He leaves for Deepdale having had a few days of training under his belt at Liverpool, with Klopp now hoping that the right-back will enjoy a fruitful spell of regular game-time in Lancashire.

His first season with the Reds saw him make just two senior appearances (a Carabao Cup tie against Derby and three minutes of a Champions League group game against Napoli), so it makes perfect sense for him to be loaned out for 2023/24.

It could take Ramsay a few games to truly get back up to full speed having been sidelined for so long because of his surgery, but ideally he’ll break into Lowe’s starting XI in the near future and get plenty of intense Championship action under his belt before he returns to Merseyside next year.

