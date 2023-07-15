Fabinho gets green light for next step in Saudi move as Liverpool exit draws nearer – journalist

Fabinho’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia could be another step closer following an update from one journalist.

The Reds have received a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad and the midfielder hasn’t flown to Germany with Jurgen Klopp’s squad for their pre-season training camp (The Athletic).

Those two developments signified big hints towards the possibility of an imminent departure from Anfield, and it seems as if the prospective transfer may have since drawn even nearer.

Taking to Twitter, Ben Jacobs said: “Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been heavily involved in the Fabinho move. Fabinho played under him at Rio Ave and the pair share the same agent. Fabinho has agreed terms and been given permission for a medical.”

Now that the Brazil international has been given the green light to undergo a medical with Al-Ittihad, it appears as if his move to Saudi Arabia could be completed in a matter of days.

Much has been made of Jordan Henderson potentially reuniting with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, now the coach of Al-Ettifaq, but it seems to have gone under the radar that Fabinho would also be rekindling a previous working relationship if he were to join up with Nuno once more.

Even a few short days ago, it would’ve seemed outlandish to suggest that the 29-year-old would this weekend be on the verge of leaving Anfield for the Middle East rather than accompanying his Reds teammates to Germany for pre-season.

It’s beginning to seem inevitable that the Brazilian won’t be an LFC player for much longer, so now the club’s focus must turn to finding a suitable replacement in time for the start of the Premier League campaign.

Melissa Reddy and James Pearce have both publicised a four-player shortlist of possible successors, while other names might also crop up, but what’s for certain is that Liverpool are soon set to face a pivotal decision in the transfer market in deciding who to bring in for Fabinho.

Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been heavily involved in the Fabinho move. Fabinho played under him at Rio Ave and the pair share the same agent. Fabinho has agreed terms and been given permission for a medical.🩺 pic.twitter.com/YXoAESPj7V — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 15, 2023

