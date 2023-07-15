(Image) Fabinho’s wife inadvertently shares Al-Ittihad hint amidst £40m transfer speculation

Liverpool fans have been hit by the interest in our players from the Saudi Pro League and it seems to be increasingly likely that Fabinho will leave the club in the coming weeks.

His wife, Rebeca Tavares, has seemingly rubber stamped the news that our No.3 will be leaving Anfield by following the official Al-Ittihad account and ‘itimania’ on Instagram – a page dedicated to news and updates for the team.

After previously making headlines for also following ‘welcomesaudi’ too, we can all but be ready to say goodbye to the Brazilian this summer.

A bid of £40m is likely to be expected and now we have less than a month to find a new player who can star in the No.6 position, before we face Chelsea in the Premier League.

You can view the people Rebeca Tavares follows via her Instagram account:

