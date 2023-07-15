Steven Gerrard’s eye-watering Saudi salary revealed as he continues Henderson push – report

Steven Gerrard is currently trying to sign Jordan Henderson from Liverpool and it’s no secret that the main reason either man would want to move to Al-Ettifaq is for the huge amounts of money on offer.

It has now been revealed in The Mirror, just how much the Scouser is earning: ‘Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard pockets an eye-watering £15.2m a year over in Saudi Arabia as Al-Ettifaq’s new manager’.

With a salary like that on offer, it’s easy to understand the thinking of our former captain but it does have to be brought into debate whether the money is worth the dent to his reputation and chances of a top managerial job in the future.

What this figure also does is call into question how a transfer budget of less than £14 million can be on offer to a team that can spend more than that in a year on the wages for their manager.

We are well within our rights to ask for more money for the services of the Sunderland-born midfielder and if they somehow can’t offer, then we won’t be making a deal with the Saudi Pro League .

With it looking likely that Fabinho will be leaving the club this summer, we need to ensure that if any more of our top talent is leaving for Saudi Arabia then we are handsomely paid by a league that is so publicly flexing its financial might.

