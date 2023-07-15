Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to be included in Liverpool’s pre-season plans – report

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho look set to travel with the Liverpool squad for their pre-season training camp in Germany, despite both being strongly linked with exits from Anfield.

The Reds fly out to Baden-Württemberg today for the next step of their preparations for the upcoming campaign, and the midfield duo will likely be among the travelling party.

As reported by The Telegraph, the captain has been included in the squad for the trip to Germany, and barring ‘a significant bid’ for him in the next 24 hours, ‘there is no reason why he will not’ join up with Jurgen Klopp and his teammates.

Fabinho is ‘expected to also join the trip’, although a formal offer from Saudi Arabia ‘appears to be closer’ for him than for Henderson.

Al-Ittihad are exploring a £40m move for the Brazilian, with Liverpool insisting on half that amount at a minimum for their skipper, who’s been offered a £700,000-per-week contract at Al-Ettifaq.

While there has been plenty of speculation about the midfield duo over the past 48 hours, they are still Liverpool players and therefore it’s only right that they travel with the squad to Germany as originally intended.

If there are significant developments regarding either or both while the Reds are on the continent, that can be dealt with as and when the time comes, but their expected presence in the training camp suggests that nothing is imminent regarding a prospective departure.

It remains to be seen if they’ll play against Karlsruher on Wednesday, assuming their mooted transfers don’t go through before then, but the discourse surrounding their potential exits is something Klopp could’ve done without as the squad flies out today.

Still, the professionalism that Henderson and Fabinho have shown at Liverpool suggests they’ll still train with the same degree of application as always, and at least they’re not just sat at home waiting for the Saudi clubs to finalise their planned moves.

