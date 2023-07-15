Klopp’s strong reaction to Fabinho’s commitment to Liverpool amidst Saudi departure – Bascombe

Liverpool fans would not have expected that this summer would see Fabinho leave the club but once interest from Saudi Arabia became apparent, it has looked like a rather swift operation for him to decide his future was best spent away from Anfield.

As reported by Chris Bascombe for The Telegraph: ‘It was not Klopp’s intention to sell him, but he has often said he will discard those who are no longer committed’.



It’s interesting to read that our manager had such a firm stance when it came to this decision and few can argue with not wanting to keep to players at the club, who no longer want to be there.

The one main topic of conversation that will stem from this though is why the same opinion hasn’t been afforded to Jordan Henderson, who is part of the travelling squad to Germany for the pre-season camp.

Although we look to have also been happy to sell our captain, with Al-Ettifaq not looking able to pay the £20 million that we have used as a reference point for the transfer – the England international is currently likely to stay at the club.

When it comes to player who does want to leave but an offer received wasn’t high enough, we’re in a tougher position as to how to best act.

In the Brazilian’s case though, his head was turned and Al-Ittihad could afford the transfer – so we saw little need to fight to keep someone who wants to head elsewhere.

It’s an admirable attitude from Jurgen Klopp and will show the rest of the dressing room that they are too replaceable.

