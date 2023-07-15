Liverpool ready to send ‘official proposal’ to Brazilian midfielder to replace Fabinho – report

Fabinho looks set to leave Liverpool in return for the riches of the Saudi Pro League and now we need to find a new defensive midfielder before the Premier League season begins next month.

As reported by Emmanuel Luiz, we may have found one: ‘URGENT: Liverpool enters the fray and will present an official proposal for midfielder André (Fluminense) in the coming days’.

The 21-year-old will certainly not be a household name in Merseyside at the moment but could be an interesting prospect for possible replacements for our No.3.

The fellow Brazilian operates in defensive midfield for Fluminense and has nearly 150 career appearances for the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit, providing three goals and three assists in that time.

With no serious injury history of note either, it would be an exciting option for us to have someone so durable in the heart of our midfield for the upcoming campaign.

The worry will be whether the one-time senior international for his nation can make the step up to our level, as we need a starting player from the beginning of the new campaign.

Now that we have a clear area of the pitch that needs to be strengthened and a fast-approaching time limit, there’s going to be a host of names linked to the Reds and it will be hard to know who is or isn’t a serious target.

You can view the Andre update via @EmmanuelLuiz12 on Twitter:

⚠️🚨 URGENTE: Liverpool entra na briga e irá apresentar uma proposta oficial pelo volante André (Fluminense) nos próximos dias. pic.twitter.com/FqAwr8jk5Q — Emmanuel Luiz 🗣️⚽🍋 (@EmmanuelLuiz12) July 15, 2023

