Pearce confirms Man City midfielder is ‘under consideration’ as Fabinho replacement for Liverpool

Liverpool supporters have been rocked by interest from Saudi Arabia in our players and now that Fabinho seems to be on the brink of leaving the club, we are already weighing up our options as to who could replace him.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce reported: ‘Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips [is] among those under consideration’.

The England international certainly won’t be the only player on the shortlist but it’s an interesting name to crop up, as we now need a No.6 who can make an immediate impact ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Heading to Stamford Bridge in less than a month will mean that whoever is signed between now and then will likely be given a starting role by Jurgen Klopp and this next signing will have to be completed quickly.

The talents of Kalvin Phillips were obvious during his time at Leeds United but in an all-conquering Manchester City side, he struggled to be handed minutes on the pitch and that could be something to use to our advantage.

If the 27-year-old is unhappy with game time and knows that a starting role is on offer at Anfield, then he may be convinced that his future is best spent on Merseyside.

The main issue, as always, will boil down to money and whether Pep Guardiola is happy to sell to us.

These are two major hurdles for this deal being completed and only time will tell if we can get over them.

