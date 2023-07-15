(Video) Not £700k-p/w: Henderson offered a quarter of eye-watering reported wages in Saudi Arabia – Lynch

It’s been very widely reported that Jordan Henderson’s head was turned by a massive offer from Saudi Arabia but now that the deal is seemingly falling through, reports of the numbers being nowhere near as high are circling.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, David Lynch said: “Sources from the Al-Ettifaq side are saying the wages are nowhere near £700,000-per-week, one source put it to me that it was around a quarter of that figure”.

It’s hard to know what to believe at this point and whether this is just a face-saving tactic from our skipper, who will quickly realise that his reputation will be tarnished if he doesn’t leave Anfield this summer.

The response the Sunderland-born midfielder will receive from our supporters will be interesting to see and if the offered wages were lower than first expected – it’s hard to know if that makes matters worse or better for him.

