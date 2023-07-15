(Video) David Ornstein claims prospective offer for Liverpool ace could give Reds ‘food for thought’

David Ornstein has said that a potential £40m offer for Fabinho could give Liverpool ‘food for thought’ as to whether they might cash in.

The Brazilian midfielder is the subject of interest from Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia (The Athletic), with his teammate Jordan Henderson also being linked with a move to the Middle East to reunite with Steven Gerrard, who’s now manager of Al-Ettifaq.

The Reds reportedly want a minimum of £20m for their club captain (The Telegraph), although the Saudi outfit’s budget mightn’t allow them to pay that amount.

However, Ornstein has suggested that Liverpool might give consideration to a proposed £40m offer for Fabinho if it arrives at their desk.

The Athletic journalist told the Five YouTube channel: “There’s Saudi interest from Al-Ittihad for Fabinho, and they’re expected to make a concrete £40m offer for the Brazil international.

“He’s 29 years old to Henderson’s 33. He’s got three years left on his contract, and that gives Liverpool food for thought as well.

“On the Henderson one they would need to agree a fee, and I don’t know if there would be a discrepancy. When you hear of £40m for Fabinho, you really do wonder what Liverpool would do as and when that comes in.

“All of this is in play. Liverpool might want to have a replacement in position before sanctioning more departures.”

Reaping £40m from selling Fabinho, who’s 29 and had a difficult 2022/23 season, might objectively seem like sensible business from the Reds.

However, as Ornstein referenced, it’d be a huge risk to dispense with him unless the club are sure they’ll bring in an instant replacement who could hit the ground running once the campaign begins in four weeks’ time.

No matter how tempting any potential offer for the Brazilian might be, Liverpool would need to think very carefully before deciding whether it’s worth accepting.

You can see Ornstein’s comments on Fabinho below (from 25:17), via Five on YouTube: