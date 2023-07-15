Fabrizio Romano highlights ‘main issue’ Al-Ettifaq must overcome to sign Jordan Henderson

Fabrizio Romano has highlighted the ‘main issue’ that Al-Ettifaq must overcome if they’re to sign Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson this summer.

As per The Athletic, the 33-year-old has a verbal agreement with Steven Gerrard’s side over a £700,000-per-week deal, but the two clubs have yet to agree a fee.

Senior figures at Anfield have insisted that the midfielder won’t be jettisoned on a free transfer or sold for a paltry £10m, with the Reds seeing £20m as a benchmark to sell him.

Romano cited the clubs’ disparity in views over a transfer fee as the chief hurdle to overcome, tweeting: “Liverpool and Al Ettifaq remain in talks for Jordan Henderson but there’s still no agreement between clubs.

“Main issue: Saudi club was convinced to get Henderson on a free transfer when they started conversations. NO chance. Henderson agreed on three year deal, up to clubs.”

Liverpool are quite right not to let the Saudi Arabian club push them around in the transfer market, despite the apparent riches on offer to Henderson.

There’s no earthly reason for the Reds to value him at £20m and be happy to sell him for half that amount, or even allow him walk out on a free despite still being under contract for another two years.

Unlike Fabinho, the 33-year-old has travelled to Germany with Jurgen Klopp’s squad for their pre-season training camp, so the latter’s proposed move to the Middle East doesn’t appear to be as far down the tracks as that of the Brazilian.

Having already seen three midfielders leave this summer, and with the 29-year-old now seeming likely to depart too, Liverpool can’t afford to let Henderson go lightly, if at all.

Even if he isn’t a regular starter over the coming season, his influence in the dressing room as club captain is massive, all the more so with another leader in James Milner gone to Brighton.

If the skipper is to depart, the Reds must ensure they’ve got good value for him, and also that a proper replacement can be signed before the end of the transfer window.

