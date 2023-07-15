(Video) Fabrizio Romano delivers Liverpool transfer blow; player’s Twitter activity backs it up

Fabrizio Romano has hinted that Liverpool and other prospective suitors for Aurelien Tchouameni will find it very difficult to convince Real Madrid to sell the midfielder this summer.

While the Italian and Neil Jones have both hinted recently that the Reds continue to hold a strong interest in the 23-year-old, Los Blancos view him as a crucial player and are determined to keep him at the Bernabeu.

Repots from Spain indicated that the Merseyside club had asked about him, only to be shot down by the LaLiga giants.

Romano shared a video on his eponymous YouTube channel on Friday night in which he declared: “Let me say that, from Real Madrid, the message is very clear – they want to keep the player.

“They trust Tchouameni for the present and future of the club, so it’s not going to be easy to bring Tchouameni to English football. At the moment it looks very complicated.

“Also, Carlo Ancelotti was very clear with the player. He told him that he wants Tchouameni to stay at Real Madrid and to be an important player for Real Madrid. Let’s see what happens but from Madrid, they still consider Tchouameni a crucial part of their project.”

The midfielder himself appeared to back up Romano’s assertion by liking a tweet from @RMadrid_actu which (translated from French) read: “Tchouaméni is NOT FOR SALE. @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid. You understand? @Liverpool”, as seen in a screenshot tweeted by @theMadridZone.

With one of the most reliable transfer reporters in the business indicating that Liverpool would find it ‘very complicated’ to land Tchouameni, and the France international lending his weight to that update with his Twitter activity, it unfortunately seems highly unlikely that the Reds will land the 23-year-old.

Jorg Schmadtke and Jurgen Klopp will simply need to divert their efforts towards other, more attainable midfield transfer targets for the rest of the summer.

You can see Romano’s comments on the Real Madrid midfielder below (from 4:30), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: