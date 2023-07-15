(Video) Salah shows off new look as Liverpool arrive in Germany for pre-season camp

Despite the transfer speculation around Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, there is still an important stage of preparation ahead of the new season and Mo Salah has arrived with a new look.

Thanks to a video shared on the club’s social media account, the Egyptian King can be seen to have shaved his beard and it’s provided him with a fresh-faced look for the campaign ahead.

Given the temptation from some players to head to the Saudi Pro League, Jurgen Klopp will be appreciative of the members of his squad that are committed to the season ahead.

Our No.11 will be out to break more records this season and given our need for more midfield investment now, we should have a chance of success in the new campaign.

📍 Baden-Württemberg Arrived at our base in Germany 👋 pic.twitter.com/k4TtSmmv0j — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 15, 2023

