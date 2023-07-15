(Image) Worrying Henderson pictures reveal his current mood in Liverpool training camp

It’s been no secret that Jordan Henderson’s head has been turned by an offer in Saudi Arabia but with it looking increasingly likely that they can’t afford the transfer fee for his signature – so the move looks close to being called off.

With Fabinho not travelling to Germany for the pre-season camp but our captain being present, it seems to suggest further that one will leave and the other will remain at Anfield.

Whilst there’s no reason to be upset that our skipper will stay on Merseyside, images of his current mood in training seem to suggest he’s not best pleased.

We can only assume that come the opening game of the campaign his head will be in the right place but for now, rather understandably, he doesn’t look fully focussed on being a Red.

You can view the images of Henderson via @AnythingLFC_ on Twitter:

No smiles from Hendo today pic.twitter.com/kI1YjbviUP — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 15, 2023

