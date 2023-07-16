Reliable journo explains what may need to happen before Liverpool submit Romeo Lavia offer

Ben Jacobs has suggested that Jordan Henderson or Fabinho may need to leave Liverpool before the Reds submit a bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs this summer after impressing for the Saints last term despite their relegation to the Championship.

Henderson and Fabinho, meanwhile, are the subjects of interest from the Saudi Pro League with the latter left out of the Liverpool squad that travelled to Germany yesterday for their pre-season tour after a £40m bid was submitted from Al-Ittihad.

“If Liverpool free up their midfield and can bring in a sort of number six and a destroyer like Lavia, they could very well move,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT. “He is high on their list of possible targets. And while they haven’t placed an offer to date, like I say, if Henderson and, or, Fabinho goes then things may change.”

READ MORE: ‘It just feels different’ – Liverpool star admits this pre-season is the ‘biggest’ of his career so far

Klopp has already strengthened his options in the middle of the park with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai so far this window but you can’t help but feel that another new face is needed in the engine room.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin and Naby Keita all departed the club last month and with Fabinho’s exit all but confirmed our German tactician would be left with less options than he had last season.

We believe in quality over quantity but it would only take for one or two injuries in midfield for our squad to look rather depleted and to run the risk of another disappointing campaign.

The £40m that we’re expecting to receive for our No. 3 would cover a huge chunk of the £50m price-tag Southampton have slapped on Lavia so it’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete in the coming days/weeks.

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️