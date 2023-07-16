(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s infectious laugh can be heard for miles as Liverpool’s preseason continues in Germany

Liverpool’s preseason is well underway with Jurgen Klopp’s side now in Germany preparing for games against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth and it appears that the lads are in good spirits despite being put through their paces.

The Reds squad may be looking slightly different without the popular figures of James Milner, Bobby Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to name a few and the new faces of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai being involved but one thing that hasn’t changed is our German tactician’s infectious laugh.

As the squad were completing some foam-roller exercises and Mo Salah and Kostas Tsimikas were having a lot of fun, Klopp’s laugh could be heard bellowing out in the background.

We’re not too sure what caused the laughter but it really does seem like there’s a great atmosphere inside the camp at the moment and long may it continue as we prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.

Check the video of Klopp’s laugh below via @lfccxt on Twitter:

klopp’s so loud, the way you can just hear his cackle in the background 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xeIrBj9T9j — cat (@lfccxt) July 15, 2023

