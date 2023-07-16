‘It just feels different’ – Liverpool star admits this pre-season is the ‘biggest’ of his career so far

Conor Bradley has admitted that this pre-season is the ‘biggest’ of his career so far as he attempts to break into Jurgen Klopp’s team for the upcoming campaign.

The 20-year-old impressed while on loan at League One outfit Bolton Wanderers last term where he registered seven goals and six assists (across all competitions) and was named both Player’s Player of the Season Award and Player of the Season.

The Dungannon-born talent is aware that he’s benefitted greatly from regular first team football and is eager to ‘fight’ for a spot in Liverpool’s starting XI this summer.

“Definitely the biggest [pre-season] of my career so far,” the Northern Ireland international told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Obviously I think every pre-season is going to be the biggest for me but I’m looking forward to this one and seeing how I get on.

“It just feels different to the last time I’ve been on pre-season. I’m fighting for a spot now, I want a spot in this squad. I’m looking to work hard and fight for that spot.

“I’d say I’m a far better player than last time I was here. I’m really looking forward to the pre-season and trying to show what I’ve got.

“It’s been mad the last couple of years but I just want to keep working, keep going and see where it takes me.”

Bradley is tasked with the challenge of dislodging Trent Alexander-Arnold as Klopp’s first choice right back if he is to feature regularly for the Reds this season.

Our No. 66 has become recognised as one of the best right backs in the world in recent years so the Northern Irishman will no doubt benefit from training alongside the Scouser regularly.

Some are suggesting that Alexander-Arnold should be moved into a midfield role next term which could therefore open the door for the youngster at full-back.

Liverpool being their pre-season friendlies on Wednesday against German outfit Karlsruher and let’s hope Bradley can show what he’s made of.

