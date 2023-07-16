‘Agreement is done’ – Romano provides interesting Fabinho update with Liverpool still ‘very cautious’

Fabinho has agreed to join Al-Ittihad this summer but Liverpool are ‘still very cautious on the process’ of selling the Brazilian midfielder, that’s according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Saudi outfit have submitted an offer of £40m for the 29-year-old and announcement of the transfer now appears to be only a matter of time with the former Monaco man not making the trip to Germany yesterday with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Transfer specialist Romano has labelled this summer as a ‘revolution’ for Liverpool with a number of incomings and outgoings already at the club.

“Many things are moving around Liverpool in terms of [their] midfield,” Romano told his YouTube channel (via The Boot Room).

“This is a really crucial moment for Liverpool, it’s a revolution.

“They signed Alexis Mac Allister, they signed also Dominik Szoboszlai, but now between Fabinho and Al-Ittihad the agreement is done in terms of the player and under discussion between Liverpool and Al-Ittihad.

“Liverpool are waiting for the official documents to check some details of the payment terms, the instalments, so they’re still very cautious on the process.

“But, the negotiation is very advanced and ongoing. This is why Fabinho’s not with Liverpool in Germany.”

Fabinho helped transform Klopp’s side following his arrival at Anfield in 2018.

His tenacity and ability to break-up play in the middle of the park led to him become recognised as one of the best holding midfielders in the world and it’s therefore no surprise that he’s lifted every major trophy possible at the club.

He struggled for consistency last term but at 29 years of age he still has a lot to give at the highest level.

It would be a surprise to see him leave the club but it’s something that Reds fans have already accepted with his move to the Middle East edging ever closer.

It’s imperative that the £40m fee we receive for the Brazil international’s signature is used wisely to bring in a quality deep-lying midfielder to replace him.

