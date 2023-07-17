Naming Trent Alexander-Arnold as the new captain of Liverpool would inspire a generation of Scousers

As the rumors swirl around Jordan Henderson’s potential move to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League to reunite with Steven Gerrard, Liverpool fans are left wondering who will fill the captain’s armband if our beloved leader departs.

While it’s a difficult question to answer, there are several worthy candidates who could step into the role and carry on the tradition of strong leadership at Anfield.

One name that immediately comes to mind is Virgil van Dijk. The towering Dutch defender has been a rock at the heart of our defence since his arrival and has demonstrated his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch. As the current vice-captain and captain of his national team, our No.4 possesses the experience, charisma, and commanding presence to lead the team through any challenges that may arise.

Another strong contender for the captaincy is Andy Robertson. The Scottish left-back has proven himself to be a vocal and passionate figure in the dressing room. His tireless work rate, determination, and infectious enthusiasm make him a natural leader. Furthermore, the left-back also holds the captain’s armband for his country, showcasing his ability to shoulder the responsibilities of leadership.

One cannot overlook the contributions of Alisson Becker, our dependable shot-stopper. The Brazilian goalkeeper has endeared himself to the fans with his exceptional performances and vital saves. His calm demeanor, unwavering focus, and strong character make him a fan favourite and a potential captaincy candidate. Placing a bet on Alisson, on the best football betting sites, to become the next captain would certainly be an intriguing proposition.

Mo Salah’s credentials as a captain should not be overlooked either. The Egyptian forward not only captains his national team as well but has already established himself as a club legend. Our No.11’s impact both on and off the pitch is undeniable, and his commercial reach around the world is massive. Naming the attacker as captain would not only honour his contributions to the club but also elevate his status as a global icon.

Lastly, we have Trent Alexander-Arnold, a true Scouse talent. Following in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard, who was handed the captain’s armband at the age of 23, our No.66 could be a symbol of stability for the club. As a homegrown player, his journey from the academy to becoming a first-team regular is an inspiration to local youngsters. At the age of 24, Trent has already achieved so much, and he could potentially lead the team for the next decade or more.

Ultimately the decision rests with Jurgen Klopp, as he confirmed in 2018 when he explained the new captaincy order for the club (via liverpoolfc.com).

Whoever is chosen to be the next captain will have big shoes to fill, but Liverpool’s history is full of strong leaders who have guided the team to success. As fans, we can only hope that the chosen captain will continue the tradition of excellence and inspire the team to reach new heights.

