(Video) Ben Doak astounds Liverpool teammates with sizzling training ground dribble

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak looks primed to make a serious impression on Jurgen Klopp over the next month or so, if footage from the training ground is anything to go by.

The club shared a compilation of clips from their ongoing pre-season preparations in Germany on their official YouTube channel, including a match between the squad as the players were split into two teams.

During that exercise, the 17-year-old was seen turning past his marker with a deft first touch before setting off on a dribble which saw him evade the attention of two more opponents and then laying off the ball to a teammate.

Some Liverpool players can then be heard voicing their approval of Doak’s touch-tight ball control and dribbling mastery.

If the teenager can replicate that during the Reds’ upcoming pre-season fixtures, he may well put himself in the frame for first-team consideration once the competitive action begins next month, even if it’s as a substitute.

You can see the clip of Doak in training below, via Liverpool’s official YouTube channel (from 9:21):