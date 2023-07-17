Ex-Red makes shock Premier League return; left Liverpool in 2021

When players leave Liverpool for pastures new, it’s not too often that we see them make a Premier League return but that’s not been the case with one former Red making an English comeback.

As reported on Sheffield United’s Twitter account: ‘Yasser Larouci has penned a season-long loan at Bramall Lane, with an option to buy, arriving from Troyes for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign’.



The Frenchman only managed two senior appearances for the Reds, two FA Cup games against Everton and Shrewsbury Town during the 2019/2020 camapign.

Originally arriving at our academy as a winger, it was under Steven Gerrard that Yasser Larouci was converted to a full-back and he starred in this role alongside Khephren Thuram for the French Under-21s this summer.

It will be interesting to see how the 22-year-old thrives at Bramall Lane for the upcoming campaign and whether there will be any who wished that we’d managed to keep hold of him.

After he rejected a contract from us in 2021, it was clear that the Troyes player had high hopes for his career and a return to the top tier in English football may show he was right.

We would only wish him the best of luck for the season ahead and that he continues to improve now that he’s made a positive step forward in his career.

You can view the Larouci update via @SheffieldUnited on Twitter:

Bonjour, Yasser! 👋 Yasser Larouci has penned a season-long loan at Bramall Lane, with an option to buy, arriving from Troyes for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign.@YeloDrive | #SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 17, 2023

