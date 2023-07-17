Fabinho labelled ‘stupid’ by pundit for switching Liverpool for Saudi Arabia

Liverpool may be about to lose our main defensive midfielder to Saudi Arabia and one pundit has called into question Fabinho’s decision to swap Anfield for Al Ittihad in this window.

Speaking on ESPN, Frank Leboeuf said: “I understand, if you are over 30 or you are 32 or 33, you are Jordan Henderson or you are some others like Ronaldo and Koulibaly, then going there it’s only fair if you want to get some money and put your family safe.

“If I see players below 30, sorry, but I would say it’s stupid because they have some years to give to the best leagues in the world and they shouldn’t go there.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘locked’ with Al Ittihad in Fabinho talks; move could be off – report

“I want to say that I am sad. I remember when he was at the top. He was one of the main players. Liverpool became so successful because it’s due to players like him, who came to the Premier League and showed their talent. Fabinho was one of them.

“When he was in the middle of the park with Henderson together. They were absolutely fantastic. Perhaps two of the best defensive midfielders in the world.”

It’s a fair argument from the former French international as your footballing career is so short and the opportunity to play for a club like ourselves is so rare, that the idea of wanting to leave for a lesser competition is rather questionable.

Of course the answer is money but when you’re seemingly not far past your prime and still able to compete at the highest level – why not do it for as long as you can?

You can watch Leboeuf’s comments on Fabinho (from 4:01) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

#Ep80 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Fabinho & Jordan Henderson… going, going, gone?🎙️