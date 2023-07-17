(Video) Henderson’s brilliant reaction as Robertson says he needs sun cream in German sun

After some images had circled of Jordan Henderson looking a little upset after it appears his Saudi move had fallen through, it seems that spending time in the company of Andy Robertson is enough to cheer anyone up.

Thanks to a video shared on the club’s Instagram channel, we can see the pair on their way to the training pitch and the Scottish captain exclaiming that he needed to: “Put 50 on mate, use factor 50 ASAP”.

To which the skipper replied: “Wear a cap” and our left-back replied: “I could wear a cap couldn’t I”.

Seeing as all of this was said whilst our No.26 had a towel over his head, it made the exchange quite comical to watch and shows how much he suffers in the sun.

You can watch the video of Robertson and Henderson via @liverpoolfc on Instagram:

